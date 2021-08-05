Crest gates of Bhadra reservoir opened

Hassan

05 August 2021 18:43 IST

The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir were opened on Thursday to release water as the water level was about to reach the maximum level following heavy rains in the catchment area. The dam authorities lifted four gates and released 1,600 cusecs to the river.

Superintendent Engineer of Bhadra River Project M. Chandrahasa told journalists the increasing water level forced the officers to lift the gates considering the safety of the reservoir. “For the first time, the reservoir is almost full in the first week of August itself. We are monitoring the outflo.” As of Thursday the inflow was 15,206 cusecs and the total outflow, 3,911 cusecs. Bhadra Command Area Development Authority president Pavithra Ramaiah said the farming community was happy as the reservoir was full. There would be sufficient water for agricultural activities.

The engineers had issued a warning to people on the bank of the river to shift to safer places and ensure their cattle did not go close to the river.

