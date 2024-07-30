ADVERTISEMENT

Crest gates of Bhadra reservoir in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka opened, as water level reaches maximum point

Updated - July 30, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 11:51 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka were opened on July 30, 2024. The water level in the dam reached 183 feet against the full reservoir level of 186 feet on July 30 morning, prompting officials to release water. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka were opened on July 30 morning. As much as 10,000 cusecs of water is being released.

Crest gates of Bhadra reservoir opened on July 30, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The water level in the dam reached 183 feet against the full reservoir level of 186 feet on July 30 morning, prompting officials to release water. The inflow was 20,774 cusecs.

The total storage capacity of the dam is 71.535 TMC while the current storage is 68.008 TMC.

As per the decision of the Irrigation Consultative Committee, which met on July 29, water is also being released through canals.

