The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka were opened on July 30 morning. As much as 10,000 cusecs of water is being released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crest gates of Bhadra reservoir opened on July 30, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The water level in the dam reached 183 feet against the full reservoir level of 186 feet on July 30 morning, prompting officials to release water. The inflow was 20,774 cusecs.

The total storage capacity of the dam is 71.535 TMC while the current storage is 68.008 TMC.

As per the decision of the Irrigation Consultative Committee, which met on July 29, water is also being released through canals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.