The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka were opened on July 30 morning. As much as 10,000 cusecs of water is being released.

The water level in the dam reached 183 feet against the full reservoir level of 186 feet on July 30 morning, prompting officials to release water. The inflow was 20,774 cusecs.

The total storage capacity of the dam is 71.535 TMC while the current storage is 68.008 TMC.

As per the decision of the Irrigation Consultative Committee, which met on July 29, water is also being released through canals.