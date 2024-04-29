Credit for industrialisation of Ballari should go to Congress, says MLA

April 29, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Terming the BJP’s contribution to the development of Ballari as zero, Congress Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy has said that the credit of industrializing the district must go to Congress.

“It was the Congress that brought Jindal Steel Plant to the district. Due to this move by the former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, thousands of people got employment. It was the Congress that established the Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) in the district to supply power to the entire State. It is former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s contribution to the district. The BJP represented Ballari in the Lok Sabha four times and yet it has done nothing for the development of the district,” Mr. Reddy said, while addressing a public meeting at Bandimot in Ballari on Monday.

Taking serious exception to BJP leaders who belittle and disparage the guarantee schemes being implemented by the Congress government in the State, Mr. Reddy said that insulting the guarantee schemes that feed the poor and provide financial stability to them amounts to insulting the vast majority of the people.

“Those who insult the people have no right to be in power. They must be thrown out of power. We must elect such a party which respects the poor and working masses and seriously work for their development. The BJP is an anti-poor party and the Congress is a pro-poor party. We must reject the BJP and elect the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Reddy said.

Listing out the development initiatives undertaken in Ballari by the Congress government, Mr. Reddy said that he has brought ₹120 crore for the development of Ballari city.

Ballari City Corporation members Prabhanjan Kumar, Minchu Srinivasalu, Rajeshwari Subbarayadu and Shobha were present.

