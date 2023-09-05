Credit for bringing in food security law should go to N.T. Rama Rao, says Chandrababu Naidu

September 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the credit for the food security law must go to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as N.T. Rama Rao or NTR, an eminent Telugu actor who went on to become the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“We are discussing much about food security these days. But many of us don’t know that Mr. Rama Rao introduced the law in 1982 itself. Mr. Rama Rao was the pride of Telugu people and a treasure of India,” Mr. Naidu said.

He was addressing a public meeting after unveiling the statue of Mr. Rama Rao at Kamma Bhavan in Ballari on Tuesday.

“I had come to Ballari in 1999. Now, I am again here to unveil the statue of NTR. He was a power in himself. If we tread on the path he laid, success will follow us,” he said.

Stating that Mr. Rama Rao was the most outstanding actor born in India, Mr. Naidu said that an actor as great as NTR has never been born and will never be born again in India.

“There is no character that NTR did not play. His outstanding performance touched the hearts of millions of people. There is no actor who is comparable to NTR,” Mr. Naidu said.

Recalling the entry of Mr. Rama Rao into politics, Mr. Naidu said that the attack by certain forces on the self-respect of Telugu people forced the actor to enter politics and make a mark in the Telugu land.

“When the self-respect and dignity of Telugu people were attacked by certain forces, NTR jumped into politics to uphold and safeguard it. He was the man who showed the power of the Telugu people to the world. As long as Telugu remains a language, NTR will continue to live in the hearts of Telugu-speaking people,” Mr. Naidu said.

Commending Mr. Naidu as one of the great political leaders in India, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet B. Nagendra said that the former will once again become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Ballari City MLA Na.Ra. Bharath Reddy, Ballari Mayor D. Triveni, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, City Corporation member M. Prabhanjan Kumar and other Congress leaders were present.