CREDAI writes to FM seeking simplification of tax norms for real estate sector

January 19, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations’ of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru, has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to make a slew of amendments in both direct and indirect taxes related to the real estate sector to enable seamless business operations. The letter comes ahead of the Union Budget set to be presented on February 1.

CREDAI, Bengaluru, has appealed for simplification of long terms capital gains on real estate, removal of Section 43 CA for primary sale transactions, amendment to Section 80C to increase limit for repayment of housing loan principal, and introduction of new provisions to promote rental housing, among other demands.

“These measures will enable us to strengthen our participation in the economic growth of our country and the State and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Karnataka and our entire country,” said Bhaskar T. Nagendrappa, president, CREDAI Bengaluru.