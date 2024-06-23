ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI State Conclave in Mysuru from today

Updated - June 23, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

H.C. Mahadevappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) will hold its two-day State Conclave 2024 in Mysuru on Monday and Tuesday.

More than 400 members of different chapters of CREDAI in Karnataka will be participating in the two-day conclave to be held at Silent Shores resort in Hootagalli on the outskirts of Mysuru.

According to a statement issued by Srihari D., president of CREDAI, Mysuru Chapter, the conclave is expected to discuss real estate development, adoption of new technologies in the construction sector, problems faced by the real estate industry and solutions.

Experts from the real estate industry will speak at various sessions during the conclave, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, on June 24.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, MLAs from Mysuru viz. G.T. Deve Gowda, Srivatsa, Tanveer Sait and Harish Gowda, besides MLC C.N. Manje Gowda and MUDA Chairman Mari Gowda are also expected to attend the inaugural event.

The sessions to be held include “East of Doing Business” to be addressed by senior officials from the Government of Karnataka, ‘A case study on the biggest and most successful affordable housing project in India’, ‘Inspiring Construction Projects’, ‘Manthan – a holistic discussion on plotted development’, ‘Hybrid sewage treatment plant projects’, ‘Ready to use concrete modules’ and ‘Landscaping’ etc.

CREDAI is a national organization with chapters in 21 states with over 13,000 members in 550 chapters, a press statement said.

