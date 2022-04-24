Credai expo concludes today

Karnataka Bureau April 24, 2022 13:17 IST

Karnataka Bureau April 24, 2022 13:17 IST

The three-day realty expo has been organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India

The three-day realty expo has been organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India

Credai Reality Expo, 2022, currenly on in Bengaluru, concludes this evening at 7.00 p.m. The three-day realty expo, organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru, is on at Radisson Blu hotel, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli. President of CREDAI, Bengaluru, Bhaskar T. Nagendrappa said the real estate is in upward cycle now after being hit by COVID-19 for two years. The expo was inaugurated by a retired IPS officer and the Chairman of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority)-Karnataka, H.C. Kishore Chandra, and is open till Sunday evening 7 p.m. Entry is free.



Our code of editorial values