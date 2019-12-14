Creativity through turbines and sensors

‘Avishkar’, the science fest organised by The Hindu in School at DVS Rangamandira here on Saturday, provided a platform for the students to showcase their creativity and innovative spirit.

Deeksha Krishnamurthy and Meghana D., students from Swamy Vivekananda English School, exhibited vertical axis wind turbines that can be installed on road medians. The wind turbulence and the air from the passing vehicles make the turbines to rotate, resulting in generation of electricity. In addition, solar panels are installed on the top of the poles to which the wind turbines are attached to harness solar energy.

Ms. Meghana said that the objective is to use the unused space on the highways to generate power from renewable sources.

The model on the usage of wireless sensor network for surveillance in the borders was displayed by Kruthika A. and Puneeth R. from Spoorthi International School.

The sensors would send an alert to the control room on any intrusion based on which swift action can be taken.

Models on wireless electrical energy transmission system by students from Swamy Vivekananda English High School, and production of synthetic diamond in controlled environment under high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) process were also displayed.