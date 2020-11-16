Creation of new TPs, CMC may help push development without burdening the MCC

MYSURU

16 November 2020

The absence or limited civic infrastructure in newly-developed areas had become a source of concern

The State government’s decision to create four new Town Panchayats (TPs) and one City Municipal Council (CMC) on the outskirts of Mysuru is expected to upgrade the civic infrastructure of the new areas without burdening the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The recent Cabinet decision to create four new Town Panchayats of Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadakola and Ramanahalli, besides one CMC comprising Hinkal, Koorgalli, Belavadi and Koorgalli comes not only just before the impending gram panchayat elections, but also in the midst of a raging debate over the inclusion of areas on the outskirts of Mysuru into the jurisdiction of MCC.

Former corporator and JD(S) leader K.V. Mallesh, who had mooted the idea of upgrading the gram panchayats on the outskirts of Mysuru instead of directly merging them with the MCC, hailed the government’s move as a step in the right direction.

“The MCC’s resources and infrastructure would have been stretched beyond capacity if the new areas were included under its jurisdiction, leading to the creation of a Greater Mysuru City Corporation. Also, had they delayed the vexed issue till the gram panchayat elections, the areas would have gone to polls and the matter would have been put off till the term of the elected representatives ends, which is another five years,” said Mr. Mallesh.

Haphazard development

Many areas on the outskirts of Mysuru falling in various GP limits had witnessed quick, but haphazard development with the creation of residential areas. The absence of or limited civic infrastructure in newly-developed areas had become a source of concern to authorities.

Upgrading GPs into urban local bodies will entitle them to funds that will help take care of much-needed civic infrastructure of the areas on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Property tax

In addition to the government funds flowing to the urban local bodies, Mr. Mallesh said the TPs and CMC will be able to generate additional revenue by collecting property tax from residents of the new layouts. He even hoped the garbage menace on the outskirts would be addressed by the upgrading of the gram panchayats into urban local bodies like TPs and CMCs.

The bodies will be better equipped both in terms of financial resources and manpower to address the civic needs of the areas - including good roads, drinking water supply, underground drainage, street lights etc.

Former Mayor Byrappa welcomed the move but sought to draw attention to the conditions in more than 70 revenue pockets inside the MCC limits and hoped measures would be taken to regularise the houses in these under the Akrama Sakrama scheme.

Chandraprakash, of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), a voluntary organisation aimed at protecting the interests of Mysuru and its residents, said a question mark will hang over the new urban local bodies’ ability to stem the rot that has been unleashed in the outskirts due to Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) indiscriminate approval of new layouts. “The question is whether the newly-created urban local bodies will be able to perform their duties or not,” he stated.