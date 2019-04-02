Creating voter awareness through colours, paintings

Volunteers of Colour My City initiative along with founder Kiran Uppar standing in front of a wall painting they did urging voters to vote in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

02 April 2019 00:54 IST

Colour My City has launched an initiative in Hubballi

This election season while the respective government authorities are striving to sensitise voters, some voluntary organisations too have taken up the responsibility of spreading the message.

A group of professionals, both young and old, has taken up an initiative in Hubballi to beautify the city. Its primary goal is to prevent defacement of public spaces and beautify them by colouring and through paintings.

And, as it is election season, the group members thought of using the initiative to create awareness on voting and have painted a public space with an appeal to the public to vote. So, they got a few like-minded artists Rakesh Toppagi, Ghouse, Naseem, Naveen, Nagraj and others to get it done. First, the volunteers cleaned the defaced wall, near the bus depot in Hubballi. And, then got the wall painted with a message to everyone highlighting the significance of voting. Professionals Sachin Hoskatti, V.B. Nitali, Mahesh Gadag and Jeetendra Shigehalli are too part of the initiative. “This initiative is part of beautifying the city and also spreading the message that every vote counts,” said founder of Colour My City Kiran Uppar.

According to Mr. Kiran, there is a need for sensitising the young voters as they are not serious about exercising their franchise. “Our idea is to motivate them to take interest in politics and also ensure that the city looks clean,” he said.