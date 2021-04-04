Creating awareness on Wednesday’s transport strike

Honorary president of Dharwad Division NWKRTC Employees Association Pandurang Neeralakeri and others distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign in the market areas of Dharwad on Sunday.

HUBBALLI

04 April 2021 20:28 IST

With the State government yet to respond positively to their demands, State Transport Corporation employees have launched an awareness campaign on their proposed indefinite transport strike on April 7 in a bid to sensitise the general public on their lawful demands and their strike.

On Sunday, honorary president of Dharwd Division NWKRTC Employees Association P.H. Neeralakeri and others carried out the awareness campaign in the busy market areas of Dharwad.

Mr. Neeralakeri and others visited the main markets in the city, bus stations and busy market areas, interacted with the general public, shop owners and vendors and gave them pamphlets about the transport strike on April 7.

Speaking at a street meeting, Mr. Neeralakeri said that launching the agitation had become inevitable as the State government after having promised to fulfil their demands was apathetic towards them and was not responding to their pleas. The transport employees are seeking fulfilment of nine demands, including implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission and consideration them as government employees.

He said that employees of all the four divisions of NWKRTC would be participating in the agitation and appealed to the general public to extend their support to the agitation. Mr. Neeralakeri said that the State government would be responsible for damage if any during the protest.

In the wake of the proposed indefinite transport strike, the employees have begun a campaign through various social media platforms, informing about the need for holding the agitation and how the government had forced them to take to the streets.