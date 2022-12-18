Create separate wing in Forest Dept to handle human-animal conflict, says wildlife expert

December 18, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Human-leopard conflicts have increased in recent days resulting in their capture and translocation. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Underlining the prevailing shortage of staff in the Forest Department and the high burden of work, the government has been urged to create a separate wing with dedicated staff to handle human-animal conflict.

Conservation scientist Sanjay Gubbi has also said that the current practice of capture and relocation should be discouraged as it was not serving any purpose.

Mr .Gubbi said that the dedicated division to handle conflict situation should be provided with specialised training, resources and incentives.

He said a curriculum of a minimum of one week of training on human-wildlife conflict should be incorporated in the schools training forest watchers, forest guards, deputy range forest officers and range forest officers. The Forest Department personnel should compulsorily attend a refresher course in human-wildlife conflict once in 3 years, he added.

The suggestions come in the wake of slew of human-leopard conflicts reported from Mysuru and other regions. While two persons were killed in a leopard attack in T.Narsipur, three leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field in the same taluk recently. Besides, the presence of a leopard near KRS dam had led to the closure of Brindavan Gardens for a few days resulting in loss to the stakeholders.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Gubbi suggested establishing at least 3 leopard rescue centres so as to treat and care for leopards captured in emergency situations or to impart treatment to such leopards injured in accidents.

He pointed out that the capture and release of leopards was not serving any purpose and though 357 leopards were captured and translocated between 2009 and 2016 – and scores of leopards are being captured every year since then – the conflicts have not reduced.

Mr. Gubbi said emphasis should be on conservation of leopards’ natural habitat and some of the areas where high human-leopard conflicts have taken place are also in places of high quarrying and mining which has led to the loss and erosion of leopard habitat.

‘’Outside protected areas poaching of natural prey such as chital, sambar, four-horned antelope, barking deer, black-naped hare, jungle fowl etc have increased and have deprived the leopards of their natural prey forcing them to shift to domestic animals such as sheep, goats etc’’, he added.

He also pointed out that increased use of CCTV and the recording of leopards was leading to the assumption that there was as increase in the sighting of leopards. Similarly, the circulation of fake information over social media was creating fear among people..

Given the erosion of positive sentiment among the people to wildlife and nature conservation due to increased conflict, the government should take measures to address the issue, he said and also called for greater coordination between the different government departments.

