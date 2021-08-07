Create separate sports service cadre: Ganesh

MYSURU

07 August 2021 23:17 IST

‘Sports should be made compulsory’

Former Indian hockey captain M.P. Ganesh has called for constitution of a separate sports service cadre in the civil services on the lines of IAS, IPS, IFS etc. to shore up the country’s sports infrastructure and its performance in the international arena.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ganesh, who is also an Arjun award winner besides being conferred with the Padma Shri, said the performance of India’s hockey team – both men and women – was outstanding. “The momentum and enthusiasm for the sport generated by the teams has to be carried forward and this applies not only to hockey but all other sports,” he added.

Listing out a series of suggestions to help Indian athletes and sportspersons perform better in the international arena, Mr. Ganesh said a dedicated sports service cadre can help bring in focus on creating infrastructure and identifying talent that can be groomed. Or else bureaucrats with no sporting knowledge or background will remain at the helm.

Mr. Ganesh said academics and sports should go hand in hand and sports should be made compulsory, which was not the case at present. If talented youngsters were to be motivated to seek admission in sports hostels, the facilities and comforts should be better than what the candidates enjoy at home otherwise they will see no reason in making the shift, Mr. Ganesh added.

The attitude of parents towards sports should also change, he urged. Sports is an avenue for youngsters to excel and bring laurels to their country, he said, ruing that many of the present generation youngsters were hooked on to gadgets but were not taking to sports seriously.