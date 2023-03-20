Create magic for society’s wellbeing, says Sadhguru

March 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation on Monday, March 20, called upon the graduating engineering students to create magic for the wellbeing of the society.

Don’t think you have done with your engineering studies finishing the four-year course. In fact, it’s the beginning of your engineering career after you graduate as you have to put in your skills for creating a miraculous future. Engineering can help build something unbelievably magical but you make sure you do something magical for the people’s well-being, he said, while addressing the students at the 5 th convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU).

Mr. Vasudev, who was the chief guest, said engineers have been creating something for humans but they can also think of developing something for others too like animals, birds and others. There have been instances of engineering wonders disrupting life. “Don’t limit your innovations or creations only to humans,” he suggested.

In his convocation address, the spiritual leader said 1.5 million engineers are graduating every year in the country and only 20 percent of them are employable. If one has to increase this percentage – increasing the employability of engineers — the graduating students must start to engineer for others too besides humans, he advised.

Stating that engineers must work on empowering the people and the cutting-edge technologies they develop must change the future, he said the oath that you took today must remain in your hearts forever. “Your intent has to be to build a bright and promising future as the technologies that are being developed must get priority for being used for the society’s well-being,” he observed.

He also advised the engineers of being careful while coming up with solutions since technologies must benefit the society at large. Technology is nothing but enhancement of our capabilities. Engineers must remain conscious while innovating amidst monstrous possibilities.

Maintaining that the next 10 to 20 years is crucial as there is a potential of improving the life of over 400 to 600 millions of people – elevating them from one level to another level, the Sadhguru said this has to be done democratically. Here, the engineers play an important role.

“If we assume we don’t know, it will bring upon tremendous possibilities and our intelligence will not sleep and it will query us all the time. If you start thinking that you know, your intelligence will start to fall asleep. This is the nature of life. Intelligence never sleeps in life if you start thinking that you don’t know. You will remain on the constant search if you identify your ignorance,” he opined.

Arguing that the culture has kept the country strong, he cited the example of Syria and Lebanon where people are aware about Indians and their culture. “India is a land of seekers. Our culture is complex and the cultural diversity can be seen for every 50 km. The Indians debate on everything and this has come from their culture,” he felt.

Earlier, the Isha founder gave away gold medals to the meritorious students.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chancellor, JSS STU declared the convocation open. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath administered the oath to the students who received their degrees.

Over 1,600 students received their degrees at the convocation. A total of 986 BE, 54 BCA, 176 MTech, 103 MCA, 47 MSc, 227 MBA and 11 PhD candidates were eligible to receive their degrees.

JSS STU Vice-chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar, Registrar S.A. Dhanraj, Controller of Examinations P. Nanjundaswamy, SJCE Principal Prof. S.B. Kivade, and others were present.