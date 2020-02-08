Create awareness against animal sacrifice, seer tells Hindutva and Dalit outfits

President of Vishwa Pranit Kalyana Mandali and Basava Dharma Jnana Peetha Sri Dayanand Swami has said that Hindutva outfits of Sangh Parivar and Dalit organisations should work towards creating awareness against animal sacrifice.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, ahead of the Durgadevi Jatra at Bommasamudra in Gadag district, the swami said owing to superstitions, temples were being converted into slaughterhouses particularly during annual jatras (fairs).

The seer said that while the district administrations of respective districts should take measures to prevent animal sacrifice around temple premises, Hindutva outfits and Dalit organisations should come forward to sensitise people against sacrificing animals in the name of religion.

He said that while there was a law to prohibit animal sacrifice, unless people were sensitised, such practices would continue. Quoting the order of the Karnataka High Court dated September 2019, he said the State was bound to take action in accordance with law, in view of the mandate of Article 51A of the Constitution of India and the provisions of Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act, 1959 and Karnataka Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The seer said that he had held a first round of meeting with the district administration of Gadag and the authorities were taking steps to prevent animal sacrifices during the mahotsav at Bommasamudra, which will be held from February 10 to 15.

“However I would urge the administration to set up checkposts at various points on the roads leading to Bommasamudra and also distribute pamphlets against animal sacrifice and make public announcement on the same in all the towns and villages in the region. I will also request the administration to speak to the temple committee and give suitable directions to prevent animal sacrifice”, he said.

To a query, the seer said that apart from taking action against violators, more impetus should be given to awareness. “Along with volunteers, we will tour villages in Gadag from Sunday to convince people to not to make the temple a slaughterhouse. The ‘Ahimsa Prani Daya Yatra’ will begin from Gadag and we hope to cover as many places as possible,” the seer said.

Sundanda Devi, convenor of the Mandali was present.