‘Create awareness about GP polls’

Shilpa Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, has instructed officials to create awareness and to increase the voting percentage in the gram panchayat elections.

She was chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday.

As many as 119 GPs in the district will go to polls in two phases on December 22 and 27.

Officials of departments concerned should organize various awareness programmes, she said.

“Sport competitions, street dramas, Janapada and music programmes should be held,” Ms. Sharma directed the Kannada and Culture Department.

She also said that the Industries, Public Instructions, and Higher Education departments should also join hands in the programme.