Craft your own destiny with hard work, Bhalki seer advises students

January 31, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“People often come to seers and request for palm reading to know their destiny. Nobody can predict your future. Nobody can create a better future for you. Destiny is not in your palms. It is in your efforts. You can craft your own destiny by working hard and utilising time,” head of Bhalki Hiremath in Bidar district Basavalinga Pattadevaru told students.

The seer was addressing students after being felicitated at the Basavarajappa Appa Auditorium at Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthan in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Emphasising the importance of internalising the Sharana philosophy, the line of thought that 12th century social reformers advocated for social and spiritual development, the seer advised students to study the Vachana literature and adopt their essence in day-to-day life.

“The Sharana thought is pro-people and pro-life. It advocates equality among human beings. It upholds the supremacy of labour. It teaches us to extend a helping hand to people in need. It always preaches the welfare of the marginalised and downtrodden. Saint Sharanabasaveshwara, who had set out for Kalyana, the nerve centre of the social revolution, stopped in Kalaburagi and turned the place into Kalyana. The thoughts of both Basavanna, who led the social revolution in the 12th century, and saint Sharanabasaveshwara are the same,” the seer said.

Hailing Doddappa Appa, the seventh peetadhipati of the Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthan, as one of the great social reformers, the Bhalki seer said that the former had written a prelude in the field of education by opening exclusively schools for girls at a time when women were deprived of education.

Dakshayani Appa, chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, said that an educational institution started by Doddappa Appa has developed into a big university.

Basavaraj Deshmukh, secretary of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, said that the officers of Nizam of Hyderabad visited the schools that Doddappa Appa had opened exclusively for girls and appreciated him for his initiative.

Taking the educational services of Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthan and Bhalki Hiremath for instance, Neelambika Sherikar, director of Sharanabasaveshwara Educational Institutions, said that the religious maths in North Karnataka have done better work than their counterparts in South Karnataka in the field of education.