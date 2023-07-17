HamberMenu
Cracking down on illegal autorickshaw fares: Yeshwantpur Traffic Police’s mufti operation

The police officers booked over 50 cases of overcharging, each with a fine of ₹500

July 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Bhavana M

Complaints against autorickshaw drivers charging over the meter fares have led the Yeshwantpur Traffic Police to take matters into their hands. To catch auto drivers overcharging passengers, the police recently decided to conduct the operation in mufti.

They formed three teams comprising five members each, including three women police officers. The operation took place at the Yeshwantpur Railway Station, where undercover police officers posed as ordinary civilians seeking an auto rickshaw ride from both entry gates.

Whenever an auto driver demanded an exorbitant fare, the mufti police intervened by imposing a fine of ₹500 and issuing a warning. They successfully booked over 50 cases of overcharging. However, some auto drivers claimed that they lacked immediate funds and promised to pay the fine later at the station.

“The auto drivers observe closely to see whether we are police. That is why it was easier to carry out the operation by women police officers,” Raghavendra B. R., Yeshwantpur Traffic Police Inspector told The Hindu. He also mentioned that his team warned the auto drivers about the potential consequences of damaging the city’s reputation and creating a negative image of autos in Bengaluru.

Combating excessive fares

At the Railway Station, there are banners urging the public to report incidents of auto drivers demanding excessive fares to the traffic police. The intention is to protect passengers from falling victim to such practices. According to Mr. Raghavendra, not all passengers speak up, but occasionally, he receives calls about such situations. “People can dial 112 as soon as they face such a situation, it immediately notifies us,” he said.

