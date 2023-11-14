Cracker injuries : 23-year-old to lose vision in left eye; partial vision loss in several others

November 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

With nearly 40 more cases of cracker injuries reported in various hospitals in the city since Monday evening, the total number of cases are nearing 100. While one person, who was admitted to Narayana Nethralaya, is not likely to regain vision in one eye, seven others have suffered partial vision loss, doctors said.

A 23-year-old resident of Chandapura near Electronic City, who injured himself while bursting a Laxmi Bomb on Monday night, was rushed to Narayana Nethralaya. Doctors, who examined him found that he had suffered a grievous injury with a globe rupture in the left eye. Hospital chairman Rohit Shettty said there is no hope of him regaining vision.

Overall, the hospital has had 17 more cases since Monday night till 6 pm on Tuesday, taking the total number of eye injuries in the hospital this year to 40. Of these 17 are paediatric cases and 20 are bystanders. Except for the 23-year-old, all others have suffered minor injuries, the doctor said.

Grievous injuries

At the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, ten more cases have been added taking the total number of cases to 19 till 6 pm on Tuesday. Of these, six have suffered grievous injuries and are likely to lose partial vision, doctors said.

Of the total 19 cases at the hospital, those who suffered grievous injuries include two adult bystanders and four children. These six five are likely to suffer partial vision loss, doctors said.

That apart, two persons - a 20-year-old medical student and a 10-year-old child have suffered superficial burns over eyelids, face, cheek and hands. They are being treated at the Mahabodhi Burns ward in Victoria Hospital, said K T Ramesh, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

At Sankara Eye Hospital, 11 more cases have been reported since Monday night till 6 pm on Tuesday. Of these, three are children aged less than 10 years. One of the three children - a seven-year-old boy from Hoskote has suffered a grievous injury in the right eye.

Anand Balasubramaniam, Consultant - Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Services at the hospital said it would be difficult to say at this point if the boy will lose vision. “We are monitoring him on a daily basis and will decide on surgery if there is no improvement in vision,” the doctor said.

