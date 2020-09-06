Crackdown on narcotic drug dealers in Mysuru

MYSURU

06 September 2020 22:44 IST

The Mysuru police on Sunday carried out raids at places where ganja and other narcotic drugs are suspected to be available, besides conducting searches on the premises of persons accused in the past of possessing and selling narcotic substances.

No ganja or any other psychotropic substance was found during the search.

A statement issued by the city Police Commissioner’s office stated that in the light of cases being booked against suspected drug dealers in Bengaluru, several persons who had been accused in the past of dealing in drugs were absconding and their houses were found locked.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta, however, warned that such special operations against drugs would continue and asked the public to pass on information on sale, storage or transportation of ganja and other narcotic drugs to the police control room on 100 or 0821-2418339.