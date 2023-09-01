Crackdown on littering, trespassing at Chamundi Hills begin

September 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The ban on littering and a slew of restrictions at Chamundi Hills came into effect from Friday, September 1, and the Forest Department has issued notices to 23 persons on Friday.

The regulations and crackdown is as per the Karnataka Forest Acct (1983) Section 76 and Section 99 (I) (L) and the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) Mr. Basavaraj said that no fine was collected but only receipts for violation of law for a sum of ‘₹0’ was issued to 23 persons.

Being the first day, we did not want to impose fine and the objective of the crackdown and regulation is not to collect money by way of fine but to create greater public awareness on ensuring that the environment of Chamundi Hill is safeguarded, said Mr. Basavaraj.

He said the Forest Department will monitor the situation and continue to sensitise those found guilty of any violation for a few more days before levying actual fine. ‘’If there is no let up in the violations then and there are repeat offenders then we will have no other option but to levy the fine,’’ Mr. Basavaraj added.

Chamundi Hill is a reserve forest and part of the green belt of Mysuru and the authorities have taken a slew of measures to prevent violations of environmental laws. All shopkeepers and those owning kiosks have been given information brochure and leaflets on the dos and don’ts atop Chamundi Hills. Leaflets have also been distributed to the general public and the devotees who visit the hill top. In addition, signboard highlighting the nature of activities that are restricted, and the amount of fine for violation, have also been installed.

Two giant display boards – one at the entry point to the Chamundi Hill and another near the View Point – will also be installed in a few days time. There is also a ban on entry to Chamundi Hills for the general public from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. though this does not apply to the locals living atop the hill.

While trespassing will result in a fine of ₹500, parking in no parking zone will result in a fine of ₹1000. Visitors disposing waste in forests will be levied a penalty of ₹500 while shopkeepers disposing off the waste in forests will have to pay a hefty fine of ₹15,000. Those found violating the no-entry timing between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be fined ₹2500, consumption of alcohol and other harmful substances will result in a fine of ₹5000 while feeding animals or troubling them will result in a fine of ₹500, according to the forest department.

