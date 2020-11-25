Crackdown on drugs will continue unabated: Bommai

‘More drugs seized in six months than in last 10 years’

The State has launched a war against drug menace and the seizures during the last six months exceeds the quantum of narcotics seized in the last 10 years, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Police Commissioner’s office complex. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the new complex in the presence of elected representatives of the region and senior police officers.

The Home Minister said the crackdown on drugs would continue unabated until the menace was rooted out.

He said the crime rate in the State had declined significantly during the last one-and-a-half years of the BJP government but the police and the Home Department would not be complacent.

Mr. Bommai said the crackdown against drugs was also concomitant with the tracking down of economic offences and cybercrime.

With the growth in technology, incidents of cybercrime, bank frauds, and other economic offences could also see a perceptible rise, and to tackle this dedicated cells had been constituted in all the districts, the Minister added.

With regard to recruitment and filling of vacancies, Mr. Bommai said the State government had started the recruitment process to fill nearly 16,000 vacancies in the Police Department and it was expected to be completed in two years.

Mr. Bommai said ‘Police Gruha 2020’ would come to an end in December but the Chief Minister had already announced in the budget that the project would be extended and provided funds till 2025. This would facilitate the construction and completion of 11,000 houses as quarters for the police personnel.

Police Gruha is being implemented by the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. and the objective is to provide residential quarters for police personnel. The project receives 25% of the construction cost by way of grant from the State government while the remaining is borne by the corporation through institutional loans.

The Home Minister also paid encomiums to the police staff for their role in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic besides maintaining law and order all of which, the Minister said, helped instill a sense of well-being among the public.