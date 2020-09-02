Karnataka

Crackdown on drugs continues, dog squads assigned to bus stands

A police dog squad checking a bus in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A police dog squad checking a bus in Bengaluru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have intensified their crackdown on the illegal drug trade in the city, and launched a special drive on Wednesday focussing on buses entering the city. Divisional police across the city conducted searches along with dog squads at private and KSRTC bus stands. The police suspect that illegal contraband is being smuggled into the city on buses.

Earlier in the day, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, tweeted about the city police’s crackdown on drugs and raids conducted. “Since we have information on drugs being supplied into the city in buses, extensive checkings have been conducted at check points and bus stands across the State,” he said.

