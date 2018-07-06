Crackdown continues: Two dyeing units sealed

In continuation of its crackdown against the illegal dyeing units here, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday got two such units sealed by the tahsildar, Mysuru, and seized some material from the sites.

Since no one was present at the units on C.V. Road in Bannimantap when the raids took place, the authorities pasted the closure notices on the units. A team comprising tahsildar Ramesh Babu, KSPCB Environment Officer B.M. Prakash, MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj, the jurisdictional police officer from N.R. Police Station, and others raided the premises. People illegally engaged in dyeing of clothes had vacated the place.

While one unit was operating inside a rice mill, another was functioning next to a granite shop on C.V. Road. A generator was seized and the unit was sealing with plywood sheets since it had no door.

“Out of eight units, two had been sealed and six will be soon. The tahsildar-led raids will continue on Friday too. Until we clean up such polluting units, the crackdown will continue,” said Mr. Prakash.

He said the machines at one unit have not been seized but a generator in another raided unit was. “It’s a serious offence if the seal was broke open and the machines were taken away,” he warned.