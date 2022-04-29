Crack down on flex culture, footpath encroachment: MP

Taking a strong view of the menace of flex and footpath encroachment in the city, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha called for crackdown on their menace.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr.Simha said that he has already spoken to the local authorities including the Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation in this regard. ‘’’Even a city like Bengaluru is relatively free of flex but it continues unabated and is visually polluting’’, said Mr. Simha.

This is the second time in recent times that the MP has spoken out against the prevailing ‘’flex culture’’ in the city wherein local politicians install life-size banners and posters proclaiming themselves as ‘’leaders’’ and extend festival greetings, birthday wishes etc.

Mr. Simha said the officials have been told to penalise those who are engaged in it and crack down on the practice. Impost heavy penalty so that it acts as a deterrent, he added.

On the issue of footpath encroachment Mr. Simha said he would personally visit the spots and conduct an inspection and ensure that footpath encroachments are cleared. ‘’There are food zones and vending zones where the vendors can transact business but the entire city cannot be commandeered to the detriment of the public.”

On the controversy over the demolition of the heritage Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building Mr. Simha said the contribution of the Wadiyars to Mysuru was immense and they would be taken into confidence before taking a final decision.

Reacting to statements that the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Corridor cannot be completed by Dasara as announced by him recently, Mr. Simha said it will be completed as scheduled and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate it.