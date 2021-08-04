C.R. Rao Gold Medal award winners announced

The Indian Econometric Society (TIES) Trust has selected two renowned economic scholars for the Prof. C.R. Rao Centenary Gold Medal award.

The awardees are Jagdish Bhagwati, University Professor of Economics, Law, and International Relations at Columbia University and Director of the Raj Center on Indian Economic Policies, and C. Rangarajan, former chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and former Reserve Bank Governor. The award consists of a gold medal and citation.

TIES Trust had constituted a jury to shortlist the awardees. Based on the jury’s recommendations, it announced that inaugural award to two distinguished scholars. The medal is presented once in two years to an Indian or Indian-origin scholar for lifetime contributions to the fields of theoretical and applied aspects of quantitative economics and official statistics.

As founder-president of TIES, C.R. Rao contributed immensely to the growth of society as well as econometrics teaching and research in the country. The awardees are expected to give an acceptance lecture either during the annual conference of TIES or at any other programme organised by TIES, said a press release issued by N.R. Bhanumurthy, secretary of TIES and Vice-Chancellor of BASE University, Bengaluru.