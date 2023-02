CPI(M) workers stage protest

February 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in the city on Monday condemning the ‘’anti-people’s’’ policies of the government. The members demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate allegations against the Adani group. The activists also sought job security for workers in the unorganised sector and opposed privatisation of education and health sectors. ADVERTISEMENT

