February 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in the city on Monday condemning the ‘’anti-people’s’’ policies of the government. The members demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate allegations against the Adani group. The activists also sought job security for workers in the unorganised sector and opposed privatisation of education and health sectors.