CPI(M) terms Union Budget as anti-people, pro-corporate

February 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday as “anti-people” and “pro-corporate”, the Kalaburagi district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that the BJP’s determination to serve the corporate class had taken toll on social welfare programmes.

“The allocation to various welfare programmes has decreased from 15.33% in the last budget to 14.92% in the current budget. The National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme received ₹89,400 crore last year as per the revised budget in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the allocation to the job scheme fell to ₹60,000 crore. The allocation to food subsidy has also come down from ₹2,87,194 in the last year’s revised budget to ₹1,97, 350 crore in the current budget. The same is the case with the midday meal scheme (PM Poshan) which got only ₹1,1600 crore this year as compared to ₹12,800 crore last year. All these welfare programmes are people-oriented and allocations should have been increased instead of decreasing,” K. Neela, district secretary of the party, said in a statement on Wednesday.

While admitting that the income tax exemption from ₹5 lahk to ₹7 lahk would give some relief to the salaried class, Ms. Neela said that the increase would be of no use as the people would have to spend more for essential services like health and education as the State spending on these sectors had come down.

“The rich and corporate class get maximum tax benefits and the poor and working classes would get least from the budget as allocations to welfare schemes are diminished. The ruling BJP is trying to project the budget as pro-people. But, if you go a little deep into it, you will see its pro-corporate nature,” she said.