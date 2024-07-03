CPI(M) seeks judicial probe into MUDA irregularities

The Mysuru centre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought a judicial probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Jagadish Surya, Secretary of the CPI(M), said that the MUDA was constituted to provide sites at concessional rates to the commoners who did not have a residential dwelling so as to facilitate them to build a house. Instead, it has been working for real estate sharks and dealers as evident in the alleged scam of irregularities in site allotment, he said.

Hence, the party activists sought a judicial probe into all allotments including sites allotted under the 50:50 scheme. It said the site allotments which have come under scanner should be revoked and instead be allotted to the poor and those who have applied for sites decades ago.

The CPI(M) also called for transfer of MUDA officials and staff who have been posted for a prolonged period and flayed the BJP for introducing the amendment to the Land Reforms Act to pave the way for acquisition of agricultural land from farmers by private concerns and individuals. They should take steps to squash the amendment to the Land Reforms Act which was anti-farmer in nature, said Mr. Surya.

The CPI(M) workers, who staged a demonstration against the MUDA in the city on Wednesday, said that there were lakhs of people living in rented houses in Mysuru and were awaiting site allotment – even for small plots of 20 x 30 dimension – for 40 years. MUDA has dashed public faith and has worked in favour of the real estate sharks and displayed its anti-poor mindset, said the CPI(M).

