CPI(M) seeks immediate release of drought aid to State

February 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CPM members staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mysuru district committee on Thursday staged a demonstration here demanding immediate release of drought relief grants to the State by the Centre.

The CPM members, in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister through the local authorities here, urged the Centre not to become an “obstacle” to the States for getting their share of taxes.

They also urged the Centre not to interfere in the State subjects and “misuse” the Central agencies like ED and CBI for targeting the States (where the BJP was not in power).

The members demanded measures for preventing the Governor’s intervention in the State’s matters and misuse of constitutional power besides stopping their interference as the chancellor in the universities.

The ordinances should not be withheld unnecessarily by the Governors, they demanded.

