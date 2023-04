April 14, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in the city on Friday condemning the delay in completion of Ambedkar Bhavan. The mega project was initiated more than 10 years ago and successive governments have failed to ensure its completion, said the CPI (M). It said the project would be of immense public utility and failure of the successive governments to complete it even after 10 years amounts to insulting Ambedkar.