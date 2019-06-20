CPI(M) leader Madhava passes away

Senior Trade Union and the CPI(M) leader B. Madhava passed away at his residence on Wednesday. He was 81 and is survived by his wife and three sons.

A postgraduate in Arts and a law graduate, Mr. Madhava was from Balkur in Kasaragod district of Kerala. He used work with the Life Insurance Corporation of India and had united insurance workers to fight for their rights. He had worked in CPI(M) both in its State and Dakshina Kannada units in various capacities. As a trade union leader, he had fought for the welfare of beedi, tiles, transport and construction workers.

Mr. Madhava had translated the works of E.M.S. Namboodiripad, A.K. Gopalan, and Lenin from English and Malayalam to Kannada. He had also written articles on the contemporary political issues. He was a member of the delegation of Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which visited the then USSR in 1988 on a study tour and had also visited Japan in 2011 as a member of the construction workers’ union, also on a study tour.

The CPI(M) had fielded him as its candidate in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Dakshina Kannada constituency.