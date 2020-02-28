Karnataka

CPI(M) holds candlelight march for victims of Delhi violence

Protesters taking part in the candlelight march in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Protesters taking part in the candlelight march in Kalaburagi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday evening held a candlelight march here to express their solidarity with the victims of the clashes in New Delhi.

The activists led by CPI (M) leader Maruti Manpade and district secretary Gangamma Biradar gathered at Jagat Circle and condomned the clashes in which more than 30 people have lost their lives.

The protesters also alleged that there was a failure on the part of the Union government and Home Minister Amit Shah in handling the violence in Delhi.

The Centre and the Delhi government should take steps to bring the situation under control and prevent violence, they said.

Feb 28, 2020

