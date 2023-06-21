ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) extends support to ‘Karnataka Bandh’ call by KCCI today

June 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

KCCI has opposed the revision in tariff and set a deadline of ten days urging the State government to withdraw the new tariff of electricity bill

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Sajjan, district secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has extended its support to the ‘Karnataka Bandh’ call today by Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to protest against the sharp increase in the electricity bills.

M.B. Sajjan, district secretary of CPI(M), and its district in-charge Gauramma Patil, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that KCCI has raised a voice against the revision in tariff and set a deadline of ten days urging the State government to withdraw the new tariff of the electricity bill.

Mr. Sajjan said that a huge number of industrial units would close down if the government continues with the revised electricity tariff and the labourers would lose their jobs. The State government has failed to respond even after the deadline, and forced the KCCI to call for a Karnataka bandh. The district and taluk units of CPI(M) would extend solidarity to the bandh call, Mr. Sajjan added.

