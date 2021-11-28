CPI(M) elects new district committee in Kalaburagi

K. Neela

KALABURAGI

28 November 2021

The 23rd Kalaburagi District Conference of Communist Party of India (Marxist), held on Friday and Saturday, has elected a new district committee comprising 18 members to be headed by writer and activist K. Neela as its secretary.

The other members of the new body are Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, Shanta Ghante, Gouramma Patil, Bhimashetty Yampalli, Srimanth Biradar, Pandurang Mavinkar, Megharaj Kathare, Nagaiah Swamy, Shivasharanappa Dhannure, M.B. Sajjan, Revanasiddappa Kalaburagi, Subhash Jewargi, Sudham Dhanni, Shekhamma Kuri, Javed Hussein, Pradeep Tirlapur and Shivanand Kavalaga.

A rally and public meeting were organised on Friday as part of the two-day conference which was flagged off by M.A. Baby, party’s Politburo member and former Kerala Minister, by playing a traditional drum. Thousands of activists who arrived from different parts of the district participated in the rally hailing the Communist party and waving red flags.

The delegate session was held on Saturday where the new body was elected.

At the end, the conference passed several resolutions which included demands for dropping the National Education Policy 2020, intensifying the fight against fascism to save the Constitution and ensuring harmonious social fabric, fighting for privatisation of water and supply of drinking water for free, withdrawal of cattle slaughter ban, withdrawal of amendments to APMC Act and Essential Commodities Act; making available work for 365 days a year under MGNREGA for Devadasi women and extension of job scheme to urban areas, as per requirement.

Addressing the concluding session of the conference, Mr. Baby called upon the party ranks to work hard to strengthen the party base to fight against the divisive right-wing forces and their communal agenda and strengthen the plural nature of Indian culture.