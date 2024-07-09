CPI(M) demands Union Education Minister’s resignation

Condemning the irregularities in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister for failing to ensure free and fair examination.

The activists belonging to the left party staged a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. They alleged that handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe was an attempt to delay and divert the attention of people.

“National Education Policy 2020 promotes the centralisation of the examination system and commercialisation and communalisation of education. The NEET examination is a result of NEP 2020. The Union Education Minister should take responsibility for the irregularities in conducting the examination and resign. The Union government must dissolve the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the NEET examination and cancel all the steps taken towards the centralisation of education system,” K. Neela, district secretary of the party, said during the protest.

New criminal laws

Terming the three new criminal laws – the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) – as black laws, the party activists demanded the government to withdraw them.

“All three new laws were designed and implemented quickly without consulting the stakeholders and discussing their relevance. Though the Supreme Court has kept the Sedition law in abeyance long ago, the Union government has introduced it in BNS from the back door. It is a clear contempt of the Supreme Court. The new law views all those who raise their voices for justice as criminals and anti-nationals,” she said.

Party leaders U. Basavaraj, M.B. Sajjan, Shreemanth Biradar, Sudham Dhanni, Prabhu Khanapure and others were present.