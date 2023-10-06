ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands construction on public toilets in city

October 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded four public toilets for each ward

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Sajjan, district secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), a addressing press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that the City Corporation increase the number of public toilets in Kalaburagi.

CPI(M) district secretary M.B. Sajjan, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the City Corporation should come up with a comprehensive plan for constructing at least four public toilets in each ward in the city.

Mr Sajjan said that the number of public toilets in the city is very less compared to the population and there was a dire need to construct new toilets. He said proper arrangements should be made to ensure that they are maintained.

He alleged that the city corporation has failed to maintain and run the toilets in the city properly. The existing toilets operated by the corporation are in a pathetic state, he added. The City Corporation should identify places across the city for constructing public toilets to check open defecation, and efforts should be made to create awareness among people to use public toilets. 

