CPI(M) condemns communal violence in Aland

Members of the Communist of India (Marxist) have condemned the communal violence that erupted in Aland town on Tuesday after BJP leaders and right wing organisations entered the Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah premises to perform puja for a Shivalinga there.

Staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday, CPI(M) district secretary Bheemashankar Madiyal and K. Neela said that the BJP leaders are out to destroy the social fabric of society instead of making efforts to ensure harmony.

The protesters said that Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba and BJP legislators who took the lead to perform purification of the Shivalinga on the dargah premises added fuel to fire instead of dousing it. The BJP leaders are deliberately trying to disturb peace and vitiate the atmosphere to further their political interests, Mr. Madiyal said.

“We condemn the politics played by the BJP leaders to create polarisation and communalisation that have destroyed peace and communal harmony between the two communities in Aland town. Such incidents serve only vested interests and the BJP leaders took lead to gain political mileage in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Ms. Neela added.

The activists demanded that the police take stern action against those responsible for spreading communal hatred, targeting innocent people.