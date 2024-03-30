CPI(M) appeals to people to defeat BJP in upcoming polls

March 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has demanded a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the electoral bond scheme and sought stern action against the miscreants.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) district secretaries U. Basavaraj and K. Neela, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to end corruption and bring back black money, but he could not fulfill the promises made by him in the last 10 years. Mr. Basavaraj accused the BJP of misusing Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Central bureau of Investigation to collect electoral bonds from companies by conducting raids on them.

Terming the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and undemocratic, Ms Neela demanded that the Centre release Mr. Kejriwal immediately. The BJP-led Centre is freezing the accounts and targeting the Opposition leaders as it was scared to face the Lok Sabha elections.

She said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election is very crucial in the prevailing situation, and appealed people to vote to defeat the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.