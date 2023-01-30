ADVERTISEMENT

CPI writes to AICC for tie-up in six Assembly seats

January 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

State secretary of Communist Party of India Sati Sundaresh addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has proposed a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress in the State for a tactical tie-up in six seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, according to party State secretary Sati Sundaresh.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Sundaresh said that the CPI has written to All India Congress Committee indicating its willingness for having an understanding between the two parties.

The CPI has asked for mutual contest in the following six Assembly constituencies, Aland and Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru, Kolar Gold Fields in Kolar district, Sira in Tumakuru district and Kudligi in Vijayanagar district, to consolidate secular votes, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nearly 50 lakh families are homeless and siteless in the State. Instead of providing shelter to these homeless families, the State government is allotting around 17 lakh acres of government land to trusts and mutts, he said.

He demanded that the State government identify five lakh acres of government land for providing homes to families that have been deprived of shelter for decades.

The CPI has planned a Vidhana Soudha Chalo programme on March 9 demanding that the government make available housing facilities for homeless families.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US