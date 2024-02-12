GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI urges Centre to release Karnataka’s tax share, drought relief

February 12, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
CPI members staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday, February 12.

CPI members staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday, February 12. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The members of Communist Party of India (CPI), Mysuru district committee joined the Statewide agitation in Mysuru demanding immediate release of State’s share in tax and drought relief by the Centre.

Condemning what it called “injustice” done by the Centre against Karnataka on the sharing of tax, they alleged that the Centre was discriminating with the State on tax sharing. The State’s share in GST, other taxes and drought assistance must be released immediately, they demanded.

While questioning the silence of the State MPs on the issue, the CPI members staged a demonstration at the circle near Metropole Hotel here on Monday, February 12.

In a statement here, the CPI Mysuru committee, quoting the CM’s statement, alleged that the Centre has done “injustice” to the State with regard to the sharing of the State’s tax by the Union government since last four years and the loss, according to the statistics released by the CM, to the State has been estimated at ₹45,000 crore.

The delay in releasing drought relief to the State by the Centre was among the biggest injustice, they charged.

Taking a dig at the State MPs for keeping mum and not raising the issue with the Centre, the CPI demanded a white paper from the MPs on the extent of grants the constituencies represented by them have received from the Centre and the development works taken up thereafter.

CPI district secretary H.B. Ramakrishna, joint secretary K.G. Somashekar Raje Urs, treasurer N.K. Devadas among others were present.

