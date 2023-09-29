CPI to launch State-wide campaign on October 7

September 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will be organising a State-wide campaign titled “Kotta Bharavase Ederisi, Janara Naija Samasyagalanu Pariharisi” (Fulfill the promise, address the real problems of the people) on October 7 demanding that the State government fulfill the promises made during the elections to the people.

CPI leaders Maula Mulla and Mahesh Kumar Rathod, addressing presspersons here on Friday, said that the people were fed up with the BJP-led corrupt government in the State and voted the Congress to power with hopes of development. But the Congress-led government has brought to a halt all regular development works and has only highlighted the implementation of the five guarantee schemes.

The Congress had in its manifesto promised to revise the honorarium of anganwadi workers to ₹15,000 a month and that of assistant workers to ₹10,000 a month. It also promised to increase honorarium for ASHAs and mid-day meal workers to ₹8,000 and ₹6,000, respectively.

Mr. Rathod urged the State government to revoke the amendments and laws on land reforms and APMC introduced by the previous BJP government. He also demanded regularisation of the service of pourakarmikas working in urban local bodies.

CPI leader Bheemashankar Madiyal urged the government to upgrade 2,500 schools into smart schools every academic year and fill teacher posts lying vacant in government and aided schools and colleges.

Mr. Madiyal urged the government to fill vacant posts of doctors in primary health centres (PHCs) and district hospitals and upgrade the PHCs. The government should also enact stringent laws to address violence against women.

The government should constitute welfare board for transgender and implement 33% reservation for women and one per cent for transgenders in the police force.