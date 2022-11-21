CPI to contest on 20 seats in 2023 Assembly elections

November 21, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Secularism will face a big threat if the BJP comes to power again, says CPI state secretary Sati Sundaresh

The Hindu Bureau

Sati Sundaresh, State Secretary of Communist Party of India, addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Expressing resentment against the BJP governance in the State and the Centre, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to contest on 20 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, said the party State secretary Sati Sundaresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sundaresh, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, appealed to all secular democratic forces to come together to fight against the BJP, saying that secularism and national security would face a big threat if the BJP came to power again in the 2023 Assembly election and 2024 general elections. In order to defeat the BJP, the broadest possible front of all secular forces must be forged against communalism, he added.

He alleged that the wrong policies of the BJP-led government have led to the slowdown in the economy and that the Modi government’s pro-rich policies favoured a select group of big industrialists.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ on February 22

Accusing the State government of failing to provide shelter to the poor, Mr. Sundaresh said that as per a survey conducted in 2020, there were 36.69 lakh homeless families in State, but approximately 50 lakh families are deprived of shelter , he added. The CPI has planned a stage a ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ programme on February 22 demanding the government allot houses and sites to beneficiaries, Mr. Sundaresh said .

Meanwhile, the district unit of CPI would also chalk out series of protests demanding basic amenities in the city, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US