CPI to contest on 20 seats in 2023 Assembly elections

November 21, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing resentment against the BJP governance in the State and the Centre, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to contest on 20 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, said the party State secretary Sati Sundaresh.

Mr. Sundaresh, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, appealed to all secular democratic forces to come together to fight against the BJP, saying that secularism and national security would face a big threat if the BJP came to power again in the 2023 Assembly election and 2024 general elections. In order to defeat the BJP, the broadest possible front of all secular forces must be forged against communalism, he added.

He alleged that the wrong policies of the BJP-led government have led to the slowdown in the economy and that the Modi government’s pro-rich policies favoured a select group of big industrialists.

‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ on February 22

Accusing the State government of failing to provide shelter to the poor, Mr. Sundaresh said that as per a survey conducted in 2020, there were 36.69 lakh homeless families in State, but approximately 50 lakh families are deprived of shelter , he added. The CPI has planned a stage a ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ programme on February 22 demanding the government allot houses and sites to beneficiaries, Mr. Sundaresh said .

Meanwhile, the district unit of CPI would also chalk out series of protests demanding basic amenities in the city, he added.