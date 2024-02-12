GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI members stage protest in Kalaburagi

February 12, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Communist Party of India staging a protest outside the MP’s office in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Members of the Communist Party of India staging a protest outside the MP’s office in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Stating that Karnataka is not getting its fair share of taxes from the Centre, members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest outside the Kalaburagi MP’s office on the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises here on Monday.

CPI State Council Member Moula Mulla and district secretary Mahesh Kumar Rathod in a memorandum addressed to Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said that the BJP-led Central government is discriminating against Karnataka in disbursing funds against taxes collected from the State.

Accusing the Central government of ignoring Karnataka, Mr. Mulla said that the reduction in tax devolution has resulted in a loss of over ₹45,000 crore to the State in the last four years. He added that the Centre did not even compensate for loss in tax revenue because of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Mr. Rathod said that though the State is reeling under severe drought, the Central government has failed to release substantial funds to Karnataka for drought relief.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.