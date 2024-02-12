CPI members stage protest in Kalaburagi

February 12, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stating that Karnataka is not getting its fair share of taxes from the Centre, members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest outside the Kalaburagi MP’s office on the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises here on Monday.

CPI State Council Member Moula Mulla and district secretary Mahesh Kumar Rathod in a memorandum addressed to Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said that the BJP-led Central government is discriminating against Karnataka in disbursing funds against taxes collected from the State.

Accusing the Central government of ignoring Karnataka, Mr. Mulla said that the reduction in tax devolution has resulted in a loss of over ₹45,000 crore to the State in the last four years. He added that the Centre did not even compensate for loss in tax revenue because of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Mr. Rathod said that though the State is reeling under severe drought, the Central government has failed to release substantial funds to Karnataka for drought relief.