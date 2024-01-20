ADVERTISEMENT

CPI for an end to ‘politics of emotion‘

January 20, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The party also submitted a wishlist of demands ahead of the Union Budget and said that Karnataka was reeling under drought and the Centre should release funds for relief measures

The Hindu Bureau

CPI activists staging a demonstration calling for an end to politics of emotions, in Mysuru on Saturday, January 20. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a demonstration in the city on Saturday, January 20, and urged the government eschew ‘‘politics of emotions’‘ and focus on development.

The CPI also submitted a wishlist of demands ahead of the Union Budget and said that Karnataka was reeling under drought and the Centre should release funds for relief measures. It said the State government has submitted the estimate of loss suffered due to drought and hence, the Centre should release ₹18,171 crore towards drought relief.

Calling for strengthening MGNREGA in rural areas, the CPI said work generated under the project should be increased to 200 man-days instead of 100 man-days and the minimum wages under the project should be increased to ₹600 per day.

The CPI also highlighted the problems of homeless people and said that as per the records, 27 lakh families were without shelter and the government at the State and the Centre should take measures to construct houses.

Other demands included revoking laws and amendments passed by the government which, the CPI said, was anti-labour and pro-corporate bodies. Increasing the remuneration and regularising the services of Anganwadi workers, improving the infrastructure of government schools, etc were other demands listed by the CPI.

