CPI divisional-level convention on April 6

March 30, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi divisional-level convention of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on the theme “BJP Solisi, Bharata Ulisi” [Defeat BJP, Save India], will be held in Kalaburagi city on April 6.

CPI district secretary Mahesh Kumar Rathod and its State committee member Maula Mulla addressing a press conference here on Saturday said that the aim of the convention is to defeat the BJP-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to protect the values of secularism and democracy.

The BJP-led Centre’s “pro-rich” polices favoured a select group of big industrialists, while the working class had suffered the worst during the last 10 years of the Modi regime, he alleged.

Saathi Sundaresh, CPI State secretary, will inaugurate the convention.

