CPI district conference

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 03, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) would be organising its 14th district-level conference in Kalaburagi on September 10 and 11.

CPI leaders P. Vilaskumar and Sanatkumar Belgalli, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that the party would chalk out plans and programmes for the next three years during the conference.

Mr. Vilaskumar said that the conference would demand the BJP-led government to fix the minimum support price scientifically to red gram and other agriculture produces. The conference would also demand the Union and State governments to reopen the closed cement factories and industries in the district and also to complete the long pending irrigation projects of this region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanatkumar urged the government to establish administrative buildings and infrastructures in new taluks.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

CPI leaders Saathi Sundaresh , K. Janardhan and V. Bhaskar would be participating in the two-day conference, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app