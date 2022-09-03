CPI district conference

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) would be organising its 14th district-level conference in Kalaburagi on September 10 and 11.

CPI leaders P. Vilaskumar and Sanatkumar Belgalli, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that the party would chalk out plans and programmes for the next three years during the conference.

Mr. Vilaskumar said that the conference would demand the BJP-led government to fix the minimum support price scientifically to red gram and other agriculture produces. The conference would also demand the Union and State governments to reopen the closed cement factories and industries in the district and also to complete the long pending irrigation projects of this region.

Mr. Sanatkumar urged the government to establish administrative buildings and infrastructures in new taluks.

CPI leaders Saathi Sundaresh , K. Janardhan and V. Bhaskar would be participating in the two-day conference, he added.