CPI demands that State government provide houses for the houseless 

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Congress government to provide housing rights by constructing shelters for homeless families in the State.

CPI State secretary Saathi Sundaresh, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that though the government has identified 27 lakh houseless and siteless people across the State, in fact there are nearly 50,000 lakh families that were houseless.

Mr. Sundaresh said that around 10 lakh applications for house sites are pending in the Kalyana Karnataka region, including the 1.37 lakh applications pending in Kalaburagi district.

Proper coordination of the Housing Department, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Revenue departments will help in implementing housing schemes swiftly and benefit the beneficiaries, Mr. Sundaresh added.

Mr. Sundaresh expressed displeasure over the slow pace of probe into the misappropriation of funds by the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource Agriculture and Cultural Association (KKHRACA) constituted during the then BJP government in the State.

Criticised

Criticising the slow-paced investigation of the PSI recruitment exam scam, the activist said that government employees from various departments who were placed under suspension for their alleged involvement in the PSI exam scam have rejoined service. The fear of the law diminishes if corrupt officials go scot-free, he added.

CPI activists B. Amjad, Mahesh Kumar Rathod, Prabhudev Yelsanghi and Padmavati Malipatil were present.